Charles “Cliff” Duncan

Charles Clifton “Cliff” Duncan, 93, of Alta passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 following a short illness.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.