BVU women drop pair in Simpson hoops tourney

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Destiny Einerwold scored a team-high 15 points and was the only player to reach double figures during Buena Vista’s 73-58 loss to Concordia-Moorhead in the Simpson College Thanksgiving Classic last Saturday at Indianola.
Einerwold did the bulk of her work at the free throw line, making 11-of-13 attempts. She also grabbed four rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.