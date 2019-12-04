BVU women drop pair in Simpson hoops tourney

Destiny Einerwold scored a team-high 15 points and was the only player to reach double figures during Buena Vista’s 73-58 loss to Concordia-Moorhead in the Simpson College Thanksgiving Classic last Saturday at Indianola.

Einerwold did the bulk of her work at the free throw line, making 11-of-13 attempts. She also grabbed four rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team.