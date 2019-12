Buena Vista made 17 3-pointers, including 10 in the second half alone, and pulled away from a 46-46 halftime tie en route to a commanding 100-84 victory over the University of the Ozarks during the final day of the Snyder Classic hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan last Saturday.

