BVU lands six players on all-ARC football team

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Buena Vista had six individuals recognized when the 2019 American Rivers Conference all-conference football team was announced last week.
Senior Gary Weaver and junior Eric Pacheco were named to the first team. Juniors Reed Kruse and Morris Aranda and senior Jordan Travis landed second team honors while sophomore Braden Ehn earned honorable mention recognition.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.