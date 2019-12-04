All aboard The Polar Express program at Alta Library

The library held a Polar Express Program on Friday, Nov. 22. The children and parents wore their pajamas. The evening started by stopping at the library desk to get train tickets. After getting their pictures taken by the train conductor, they followed the train track maze to the library train to take a magical trip to the North Pole. Sally VanHouten, train conductor, punched the train tickets and everyone was seated to listen to the Polar Express.

