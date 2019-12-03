Marilyn Glienke
Funeral services for Marilyn Jean Glienke, 91, of Aurelia, will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover, with Pastor Zachary Viggers officiating. Burial will be at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover. Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, where she had been a resident since June 5, 2018.
