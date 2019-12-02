Zelda Morse

Published Monday, December 2, 2019

Zelda Lucille (Gutz) Morse, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. 

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

