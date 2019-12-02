Zelda Morse
Zelda Lucille (Gutz) Morse, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
World News
- As Trump heads to London for NATO summit, warnings on British election
- U.S. Supreme Court justices wrestle over dismissing major gun case
- Retailers see biggest-ever Cyber Monday after record online Black Friday
- Black Friday sales in Britain jump 16.5% by value: Barclaycard
- London holds vigil after attack thrusts security to election fore