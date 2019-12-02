Minnie Bogaard
Mrs. Minnie Alma Bogaard, 94, of Orange City passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. Mrs. Debra De Haan will officiate. Interment will be prior to the service at West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City.
Arrangements are with Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
