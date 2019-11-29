FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. You get together with family and friends, share a good meal and watch football games on TV. As long as you don’t discuss politics, everything works out great.

The only drawback is the weather. Nine years out of 10 Mother Nature cooperates. But this year illustrates the problem. You can’t count on being able to get out of town, as is the case with us this year. We were planning to join family in Iowa City, our usual Thanksgiving meeting spot. This year we’ll give thanks in snowy Storm Lake.

Christmas is my least favorite holiday. Christmas Day is great. But the two months of stress and awful music preceding it drive me nuts.

My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July. Weather isn’t a problem for travelers. Everything and everyone are casual. No fancy menus to plan — hot dogs and hamburgers are fine. And there’s plenty to do during Storm Lake’s Star Spangled Spectacular.

Except for the weather this week, and despite all the chaos in Washington, we still have a lot to be thankful for. I’m thankful for the Fourth of July. Happy Thanksgiving, you turkeys!