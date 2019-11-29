Spirit Lake spoils Sioux Central girls’ season opener

Published Friday, November 29, 2019
Spirit Lake outscored Sioux Central 18-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away and spoil the Rebels’ season opener 53-41 Monday at Spirit Lake.
Spirit Lake held a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. It was tied at 26-26 at halftime, but the Indians took a 35-32 lead going into the final 8 minutes of play.
