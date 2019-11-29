New cell tower in Fonda

The new cell phone tower is going up in Fonda as seen in this photo taken Monday. The contractor drilled three 4 x 50-foot holes and filled them with concrete to secure the 230-foot tower. It will be able to accommodate three cell phone carriers. At this point, T-Mobile has agreed to provide service from this tower in the spring of 2020. The tower is located next to the city water tower, which holds AT&T cell phone service. Photo by Scott Kilbride

