Melvin Madsen

Melvin E. Madsen, 92, of Laurens passed away on Nov. 24, 2019 Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

Melvin Edward Madsen was born on Nov. 22, 1927 in Denison. He was the son of Edwin A. and Marie (Sheridan) Madsen. He was the third oldest of 10 children. He had seven brothers and two sisters. He grew up on farms near Havelock and Rembrandt. Melvin went to school in Alta, Rembrandt, Havelock and Lincoln Lee Country School.

He enlisted in the Army in 1945. He was discharged in 1947. He served in Germany and Austria during the occupation. After his two years in the army, he met Phyllis Beckfield and they were married on Nov. 22, 1949 in Sioux Rapids. They were married for 65 wonderful years and blessed with five children: Thomas, Barbara, Colleen, Joann and Julie. The family farmed near Rembrandt and Linn Grove, moving to a farm near Laurens in 1959. In 1982, Melvin and Phyllis semi-retired to Laurens and retired from farming in 1990.

Melvin enjoyed farm life, as he always enjoyed the crops being planted and harvested, even after retirement. His hobbies were dancing, traveling, card playing, golfing and watching westerns. Mel enjoyed his coffee and social time with his buddies. He truly enjoyed time with his friends, family, beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mel was a man of strong faith and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church. He was a member of the VFW and Legion organizations. He was a long time member of the Laurens Golf and Country Club.

Melvin is survived by his children: Thomas (Mary) Madsen of Laurens; Barbara (Ron) Burke of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Joann (Randy) Hopkins of Laurens; and Julie (Rick) Westfall of Havelock; his grandchildren: Tracy (Steve) Murphy, Scott Madsen, Dan Burke, Jodi (Greg) Hietpas, Steven (Jennifer) Burke, Jennifer (Travis) Blanco, Missy (Tory) Miedema and John Hopkins; great-grandchildren: Alexandria (Daylon) Hardy; Bekka, Kadence and Bodee Madsen; Kylie, James and Nicole Burke; Wyatt Heitpas; Kayleen and Katelynn Blanco; and Olivia Miedema; brothers: Clarence and Bob; and sister Jean Madsen; many nieces and nephews, cousins and In-laws.

Melvin was preceded in death by his loving wife Phyllis E. Madsen; daughter Colleen Poduska; granddaughter Amanda Westfall; parents Ed and Marie Madsen; brothers: Merle, Ed Jr., Dale, Jerry and Dick; and sister Maxine Lauderville.

Mel will always be remembered for his quick wit, dedicated family man, and his love of farming.