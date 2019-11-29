Lopez fundraiser

Support Jenni Lopez in her fight against cancer. A fundraiser will be held for her Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Oasis Night Club, 200 E. Railroad St. in Storm Lake. Mexican dishes will be served. Proceeds will help pay Jenni’s medical expenses. This Iowa Central student is a fighter, a loving person and a young girl full of life and energy.

