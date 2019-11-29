Donations purchase vein location device

Thanks to the generous donors to the Buena Vista Healthcare Foundation, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center now provides AccuVein. The small, lightweight, hands free digital technology displays a map of your veins on the surface of your skin in real time. This improves access to locations to draw blood while decreasing unsuccessful insertion attempts. Easy, quick and no pain. Great for any age and for use in all areas at BVRMC.

