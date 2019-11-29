Cub scouts visit museum

Buena Vista County Historical Museum was honored to have several cubscouts join Jon Hutchins for a tour. The adventure of the Cub Scout Pack 105 is looking how Storm Lake has changed. Pack 105 is accepting new members. They meet on Tuesday evenings, 6:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. We enjoyed this group of young Scouts and their mothers and thank them for choosing us as one of their projects.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.