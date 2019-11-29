16 plus one

\There’s a new addition at The Storm Lake Times. Here is publisher John Cullen with the splendid wood carving by Clint Henik of Mount Vernon. Thanks to Storm Lake United, it is now ours. Henik captured first place and the Peoples Choice award at last summer’s Wood, Wine and Blues for the sculpture of 16 animals intertwined amongst one another. Fine details include a hummingbird with its narrow beak in a flower. You might notice a 17th animal at the bottom. Thank you, Storm Lake United!

