SL Times/Hy-Noon Kiwanis boys basketball jamboree this Saturday

The 2019 Storm Lake Times/Hy-Noon Kiwanis Boys Basketball Jamboree will take place this Saturday at Storm Lake High School.

Kingsley-Pierson and Sioux Central will tip off the event at 5:45 p.m. Newell-Fonda and Ridge View will meet at 6:30 p.m. followed by OA-BCIG and Storm Lake St. Mary’s at 7:15 p.m. Storm Lake takes on Alta-Aurelia at 8 p.m.