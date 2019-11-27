SL chain gang crew works state finals

The chain gang crew who works the Storm Lake home football games was chosen by the Iowa High School Athletic Association to work the Class 3A state championship game last Thursday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Pictured from left to right are: Jared Brashears, Mike Sandhoff, Charlie Larson and Randy Johnson. Western Dubuque beat Solon 37-17 in the 3A state title game.

