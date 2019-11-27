N-F, SM, A-A part of six-way tie for TLC sportsmanship title

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019
The Twin Lakes Conference has released its sportsmanship ratings for volleyball, and for the first time ever there is a six-way tie for first place.
South Central Calhoun, Newell-Fonda, Southeast Valley, Storm Lake St. Mary’s, Alta-Aurelia and Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire all had a perfect 1.000 average score.
