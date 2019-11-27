Library baskets make great gifts!

There’s something for everyone in the annual holiday library basket display at the Storm Lake Public Library. There’s a wide price range too. The themed baskets, containing books and more, are made up by Storm Lake Friends of the Library. You place bids, silent auction style, on the baskets up until Dec. 12. The top bidders will then be notified.

