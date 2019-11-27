Joan Paradise, 62, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Memorial services were held on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Joan Paradise was born July 25, 1957 in Mount Ayr, the daughter of John and Mary (Dayton) Paradise.

As an infant, Joan was baptized at the Methodist Church in Nemaha, Neb.

She attended grade school at West School and later graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1975. Following high school graduation, Joan attended the University of Kansas for two years.

Throughout Joan’s life, music was a very important aspect. She had a beautiful voice and sang at many weddings. Joan also enjoyed cooking. Her nephews and great-nephews looked forward to holidays when Joan would bake some wonderful treats. Family was important to Joan and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dayton Stillwagon of Midland, Mich.; sister Judy (Robert) Halder of Storm Lake; nephews: Scott Halder of Olympia, Wash.; Shawn Halder of Spencer; three-great nephews: Dylan, Parker and Jordan; great niece Ashley; extended family and many friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Paradise.