Jeleen Bargloff

Jeleen Ann Bargloff was born June 4, 1940 in Sac County to John H. Carlson and Esther (Hardabeck) Carlson. The family moved to Storm Lake in 1946.

Jeleen was confirmed in 1954 at St. John’s Lutheran Church where she attended and served as a Sunday School teacher.

She received her education in Storm Lake and graduated in 1958.

On October 15, 1961, she married Arlan Bargloff. Arlan and Jeleen started their business “Bargloff’s” in 1963. In 1975, they purchased land and developed the Bargloff’s Commercial Park north of Storm Lake where they continued their business until retirement and selling in 1991.

Jeleen was an active member of the Storm Lake community and Chamber; giving her time to help in many areas.

Jeleen was also active in volunteering. In the 1970’s she traveled to inform Iowans’ about the POW/MIA’s cause during the Vietnam War. She was active in the Buena Vista County Hospital Auxiliary and served on the board as president. She was on the original board for Meals on Wheels, which she believed in.

After retirement, they moved to Washington state where they traveled in their motorhome and enjoyed retirement. Years later, they moved to Dubuque, where she volunteered at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Jeleen had a talent for beautifying the world around her with plants and flowers. A skill she attributed learning from her dad.

The last house they had was in Spirit Lake where she was a hospice volunteer and worked with T.T.T. Society on fund raising events for girls attending Camp Foster.

Like the Christmas trees she decorated for Veterans, Jeleen always lit up a room with her smile and wit. She will be dearly missed.

She entered into eternal peace on November 22, 2019 at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, where she and Arlan resided.

Preceding Jeleen in death: parents, John and Esther Carlson; sister, Shirley Stephan; and great-niece, Addison Rose Love. Those left to cherish her memory: husband, Arlan Bargloff; sister, Rosemary Bergquist; and nieces and nephews.