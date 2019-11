The annual Helpers Club Christmas Party will be held Dec. 7 (snow date December 14) at Good Samaritan Center-Newell at 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music, punch, coffee, sandwiches and cookies with a special visit from Santa.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.