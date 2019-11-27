Gauley receives coaching award

Newell-Fonda coach Tim Gauley received the Don Taft Memorial Junior High Football Coaches Award, which was given by the Iowa Football Coaches Association during the state finals last Thursday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Pictured with Tim are his family, front row: daughters Lilliana and Leah. Second row: son Lincoln, son Liam and wife Sue.

