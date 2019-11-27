Delane Breyfogle

Delane H. “Brey” Breyfogle, 89, passed peacefully at his home in Norfolk, Va. on Nov. 5, 2019 with his wife Honey by his side.

Brey was born June 25, 1930 to Carl and Alice Breyfogle in Alta and grew up in Storm Lake. He joined the Navy at 17-years-old and proudly served his country for 22 years, flying all over the world in many squadrons including a Blimp squadron. He went on to work for the City of Norfolk, Va. for 20 years until he retired.

Brey had a true love of the Navy, his country and the flag. He belonged to the American Legion Tidewater Post 327, The Fleet Reserve Association and he actively supported the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and the United States Naval Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Brey was a storyteller and loved sharing tales of his military days and of his childhood in Iowa. He never met a stranger and struck up conversations and made friends wherever he went. Brey was never without a joke that was so corny you just had to laugh. He loved carving, most of all birds, and his family and friends have many of his beautiful creations. Brey also loved to fish, garden and travel. He took his family on vacations all over the country and made each one not only fun, but a history lesson.

When Brey met Honey it was love at first sight. They were married just nine months later and began the most beautiful love story. In addition to his wife Honey, still left to cherish his memory are his brother Cecil Breyfogle (Jan) in Iowa; sister Cecelia in Iowa; daughter Lauren D. Coulbourne in Virginia Beach, Va.; daughter Kristi L. Puryear (Craig) in Norfolk, Va.; five grandchildren: Ryan James (Jennifer); Ashleigh Roots (Keith); John Hardee; Casey Puryear; Kelsey Puryear; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family memorial service with military honors will be held at Alfred G Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. The family would like memorials to be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Cancer Society.