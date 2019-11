Elmhurst used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to erase an eight-point Buena Vista lead and the Bluejays then outscored the Beavers 16-9 in the fourth quarter en route to a 70-60 nonconference win last Saturday to close out the North Park Thanksgiving Classic.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.