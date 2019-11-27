BVU men down UN-St. Paul to stay unbeaten

Despite shooting under 40 percent for the game and seeing a 19-point second-half lead cut to just one with under 4 minutes to play, Buena Vista stayed the course and made plays and hit free throws down the stretch to remain perfect on the season en route to an 80-72 win over the University of Northwestern-St. Paul last Saturday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

