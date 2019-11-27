Annual Wassail Party at Witter Gallery

This December Witter Gallery will host its 29th Annual Wassail Party. Wassail parties were a Christmas tradition in Medieval England meant to bring prosperity and health in the following year, and they’ve become a part of Storm Lake and the Witter Gallery’s holiday traditions as well. Wassail, a warm spiced cider, will be served, and popular Storm Lake group Touch of Broadway will be performing a collection of songs from musicals.

