65th anniversary

Jack E. and Janina Johnson will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 5. Cards may be sent to them at The Gardens, 1610 Hwy 3, Suite 202, Cherokee, IA 51012 and a call to 515-408-2339. Their family includes Karen Lloyd of Fort Dodge, Roger and Shelley Johnson of Peterson, Patricia and Ken DeBreau of Gurnee, Ill., and Richard and Connie Johnson of Urbandale. They have 11 grandchildren and an ever growing number of great-grandchildren. Jack and Janina were married Dec.

