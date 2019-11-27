‘And he shall reign forever and ever…’

Don’t miss The Storm Lake Area Messiah, coming up Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. at Storm Lake High School Auditorium. The chorus of 50 singers will be accompanied by a small orchestra bringing you everlasting classics from Handel’s great work. The same group organized similar concerts in 2010 and 2016, with director Joanne Tucker at the podium. She will also direct this year’s effort. Free-will offerings will be accepted.

