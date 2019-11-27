Storm Lake Elementary School third graders will present ‘A Martian Christmas’ on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Storm Lake Elementary School Gym.

The third grade musical is presented by 180+ students taught by Mrs. Terrin Bern, Miss Molly Ellis, Miss Maggie Freking, Mrs. Shelly Jacobson, Miss Mariah McCarty, Mrs. Anna Negrete and Mrs. Kady Smith.