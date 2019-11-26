Melvin Madsen
Melvin E. Madsen, 92, of Laurens passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Powers Funeral Home, Sacred Heart Chapel in Laurens, with Fr. Dennis Sefcik officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery near Laurens. Military Rites by Laurens American Legion and V.F.W.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Powers Funeral Home, Sacred Heart Chapel in Laurens.
