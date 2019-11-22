Wreath auction at Witter Gallery

Published Friday, November 22, 2019
The Witter Gallery is holding a silent auction of twelve wreathes created by Witter Gallery board members.
Stop in during our regular hours to look at the different styles of wreaths and bid on your favorite. Proceeds will support the Witter Gallery. The auction will end on December third at the end of the annual Wassail Party.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.