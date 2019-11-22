Venice is a vision of the future

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Venice is underwater again. The record flooding came in 1966 — long before “global warming” became a hot topic.

They say sea-levels are rising and at an accelerating pace, so this is partly to blame for their current woes — and current rain deluges have worsened it (increased preceipitation events are related to increased heat, yes). Also, Venice is built on soft sedimentary ground and it’s level is also dropping a silly millimeter a year.

They used to pump water from shallow aquifers there-which was accelerating that sinking feeling until somebody wised up about that.

So here's the rub — continuing the same old, same old patterns of building mega-cities on coastal plains, then pumping up ground-water, and continuing to pump carbon out, with reckless abandon, is certainly a prescription for further (flooding) disasters.

Venice is just a canary in the mine, too bad Mar-a-Lago wasn't drenched instead. Trump needs a sobering walk through knee-deep water — and I'm not even talking about increased (or worse) hurricanes (yet), or rampant wildfires in every corner of the world (still burning).

The bottom line is that we've gotta start retreating from low, coastal plains and surrender our carbon-burning weapons of ecological war before our melting icecaps inundate us worldwide. It's not nice to continue forcing the laws of nature into walls of water. Does Trump think he's Moses or someone like him?

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake