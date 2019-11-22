The UPS Store raises money for books

Published Friday, November 22, 2019
In an effort to help deliver the gift of reading to less fortunate children, The UPS Store in Storm Lake is collecting money and books for the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.
In 2018, the store donated $1,000 to the program. This year, Citizens 1st National Bank has pledged to match up to $1,000 of all collected funds received by Dec. 31. The matched funds will be distributed locally.
