Ray Mortensen

Ray C. Mortensen, 95, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Alta, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Scandinavian Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests that memorials be directed to: Church of Damascus Road Foundation (Prison Ministry in Fort Dodge & Rockwell City), 239 N. 11th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501.

Ray Charles Mortensen, son of William and Carrie (Innes) Mortensen, was born on Sept. 23, 1924 in Alta.

Ray attended and graduated from Alta High School in 1942.

On July 14, 1948, Ray was united in marriage to Eunice Peterson in Albert City. The couple was blessed with three children: Ronald, Marvin and Diane.

Ray was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee.

In his free time, Ray traveled to 49 states and 16 countries. He also participated in the prison ministry in Fort Dodge and Rockwell City. Ray was never a homebody; he enjoyed visiting friends and family as often as he could.

Ray was a resident of Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge for the last four years and was known as the “Popcorn Man” because he made the daily batches of popcorn for the residents.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Ronald (Susan) Mortensen of Fort Dodge; Marvin (Barbara) Mortensen of Ankeny; Diane (Blaine) Meyer of Temple, Texas; grandchildren: Alex (Megan) Mortensen of Kansas City, Mo.; Jeneka Mortensen of West Des Moines; Andrew (Megan) Meyer of Lafayette, Ind.; Aaron Meyer of Chicago, Ill.; Karen (Rafal) Ciechowski of Lincolnshire, Ill.; great-grandchildren: Finlay Rae Mortensen, Franki Louise Mortensen, Katelynn Rose Mortensen, Emmaline Kay Mortensen, Kaia Elizabeth Ciechowski; extended family and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife Eunice (Peterson) Mortensen; grandson Ryan Mortensen; brothers: Paul Mortensen and Keith Mortensen; sister Wilna Johnson; and nephews: Douglas and David Mortensen.