Marvin Bumann, 93, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Marvin Claudius Bumann, son of Richard and Bertha (Weber) Bumann was born Oct. 6, 1926 on a farm near Holstein. Marvin was baptized on Sept. 27, 1927 and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein.

He went to a country school in Logan and Silver Creek townships. He attended school at Schaller and graduated from Hayes Consolidated Class of 1944.

Marvin was drafted into the Army on Feb. 14, 1945; served during WWII in the Philippines and Korea. He was discharged on Dec. 13, 1946.

On Aug. 31, 1953, he was united in marriage to Laura A. Lullmann at Zion Lutheran, rural Storm Lake. To this union three daughters were born: Linda, Ladene and Lynette. They were blessed with 66 years together. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church.

He farmed in the Storm Lake area until retirement in 2000 when they moved into town.

Marvin’s passion was for farming as a career and his main hobby. He enjoyed gardening and was a faithful supplier of sweet corn to many. Family was always important and he took great pride in his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was the teacher of cribbage to them all and they enjoyed playing it at family gatherings.

Those left to cherish his memory include wife Laura; his girls: Linda (Roger) Huse of Fort Dodge; Ladene (Jay) Ponsor of Storm Lake; Lynette Pearson of Fort Dodge; grandchildren: Nathan Huse, Nicholas (Jamie) Huse, Aaron (Beth) Huse, Jared Ponsor, Adam Ponsor (fiancée, Michelle Hannan), Jaime Pearson, Colin Pearson; great-grandchildren: Brayden Huse, Caleb and Kinsley Huse; brothers: Robert, Lloyd, Wendell (Marcella); sister-in-law Tootie Lullmann.

Marvin was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard (DeEthyl) and Luverne (Annetta); sisters: Fern (Lloyd) Combes, Lois (John) Kass, Gladys (Dennis) Johnson; sisters-in-law: Beverly Bumann, Margaret Bumann, Lil Cornell; brothers-in-law: Dick (Beulah) Lullmann, Bill Lullmann, Wally Lullmann and Shorty (Maxine) Lullmann.