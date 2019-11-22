Lois Farmer, 87, of Dover, Ark. died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Johnson County Health and Rehab in Clarksville, Ark.

She was born on June 3, 1932, in Early, to Russell and Elsie Barr. Upon the death of her mother, she was raised and adopted by Will and Gladys Ruth North Wilson.

She was a member of Eastern Star Lodge 505.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dale Farmer; a son, Larry D. Farmer; two brothers: Everett and Russell; three sisters: Fidella, Ruth and Leora.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Donna Farmer of Dover, Ark.; sister Marvel Rosdail of Iowa; two granddaughters: Rachelle (Dustin) Cheatham of Russellville, Ark. and Brandi Farmer of Dover, Ark.; and three great-grandchildren: Rousch, Dayton, Daylan Cheatham, all of Russellville, Ark.

All services are private with arrangements by Shinn Funeral Services of Russellville, Ark.