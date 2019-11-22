Kiwanis cans support area kids

Alta Kiwanians stand by the new and improved can receptacle. The can collection project supports kids in Alta. Some of the projects supported through can collection include: scholarships, HOBY Leadership Camp, Alta playground, and Alta-Aurelia athletic, music and scholastic programs. It is located in front of Ag Partners Scale for those wishing to donate. Pictured are, from left: Kevin Flaherty, Steve Jimmerson, Charlie Nelson, Martin Glienke, Cathy Fisher, Jim Sanders, Tom Huseman, Don Fisher.

