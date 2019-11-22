Joan Paradise
Joan Paradise, 62, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
