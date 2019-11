Jean C. Sternberg was born on May 19, 1949 in Alta, to Clarence and Donnabelle (Leber) Sievert. She married Richard Sternberg on Aug. 5, 1973 in Storm Lake. She and Dick moved to Roland in the summer of 1979.

