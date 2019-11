Community Education hosted its annual high school intramural volleyball tournament last Sunday. The winning team was PowerPuffs. Team members pictured from left to right are, front row: Holly Dierenfield, Jadyn Rydberg and Kimee Phanthavong. Second row: Jesus Soto, Mary Yanga and Kevin Lopez.

