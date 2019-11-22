The importance of newspapers in communities

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Up until the press you received nationwide following the Pulitzer, I had only heard of you and your newspaper through writings of Chuck Offenberger. After the Pulitzer, I began following you a little closer. Both my wife and I purchased and read the book that followed.

I subscribed to your paper digitally for a year, mostly for the editorials. I recently renewed my subscription and receive the paper in the mail. We have had a subscription to the Messenger as long as I can remember. Now that we live full time in Calhoun County I have a subscription to the Rockwell City paper to keep up on local news. I know we are outliers as readerships of local newspapers is declining almost everywhere. I have a history of being involved in city government and economic development and know and appreciate the role that newspapers play in a community.

As I said earlier I subscribed to your paper mainly for the editorials, but I read the entire paper. I just wanted to let you all know how excellent I think your paper is in every respect. Keep up the good work!

MIKE MCCARVILLE

Manson

Mike McCarville is a former mayor of Fort Dodge