Eighteen Storm Lake band students auditioned for the NWIBA District Honor Band Festival in Storm Lake. Eleven students were selected to perform in one of two district honor bands. Front row, L-R: Jane Gonzalez (clarinet), Cathleen Manivong (oboe), Beatriz Espino (clarinet) and Beauna Thammathai (flute). Back: Reed Wunschel (tuba), Jessica Slight (horn), Sandra Ramos (bass clarinet), Eh Ler Moo Taw (flute), Tiahna Burton (flute), Sarah Olson (clarinet) and Joey Chanthavisouk (string bass).

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.