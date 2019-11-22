On Monday, Nov. 11, at the Columbus Club Hall, funds were distributed to four different charities in Storm Lake as a part of the 2019 Drive for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities conducted by the Storm Lake Knights of Columbus. Hope Haven (Faith, Hope & Charity), Genesis Development, Storm Lake Special Education and Storm Lake Special Olympics each received checks for $1,357.

