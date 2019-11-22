Drive for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities

Drive for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities

Published Friday, November 22, 2019

On Monday, Nov. 11, at the Columbus Club Hall, funds were distributed to four different charities in Storm Lake as a part of the 2019 Drive for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities conducted by the Storm Lake Knights of Columbus.  Hope Haven (Faith, Hope & Charity), Genesis Development, Storm Lake Special Education and Storm Lake Special Olympics each received checks for $1,357.

