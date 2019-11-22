Coach gives to his players

Published Friday, November 22, 2019
Storm Lake Middle School coach Andrew Zinn used is paycheck from running the Community Education youth basketball program to buy shorts for his eighth grade girls basketball team. Players previously wore their own black shorts, but because of Zinn’s generosity, the team now has matching Tornado shorts.
