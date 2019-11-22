Castro, Buttigieg, Biden to visit SL next week

Published Friday, November 22, 2019

Three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for President are campaigning in Storm Lake next week.

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, D-Texas, will appear at Coffee Tree at 11 a.m. Sunday; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-Ind., will be at Buena Vista University  at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe Biden will be at an undetermined location Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

