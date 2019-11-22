Castro, Buttigieg, Biden to visit SL next week

Three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for President are campaigning in Storm Lake next week.

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, D-Texas, will appear at Coffee Tree at 11 a.m. Sunday; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-Ind., will be at Buena Vista University at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe Biden will be at an undetermined location Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.