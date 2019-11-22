Alta’s ‘No Hungry Neighbors’ Food Drive has 3,500-pound goal

Alta Municipal Utilities and the City of Alta are sponsoring their 13th annual food drive to serve the needy people in the community. The winter season is fast approaching, and it brings additional hardships with it. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of the needy. We can make sure that no one in our community goes hungry during this upcoming holiday season.

