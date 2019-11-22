Aimee Helmers named 2019 Outstanding Manager

Congratulations to Storm Lake McDonald’s manager Aimee Helmers who has been chosen as a 2019 Outstanding Manager Award Winner. This award is presented to managers who display outstanding performance in leadership, commitment to customers and dedication to running their restaurant to the highest quality. With this award, McDonald’s recognizes the top 10% of restaurant managers nationwide.

