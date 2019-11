The public is invited to Columbus Club Dec. 7 for an event to celebrate the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The local group Danza Hijos de Maria will perform as well as visiting guests and musicians. The event begins at 4 p.m. and includes free food and drink.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.